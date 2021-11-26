HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team remains winless on the 2021-22 season after St. Mary’s College (0-3) dropped a 99-60 non-conference decision to undefeated Hampden-Sydney College (4-0) Tuesday night.
How It Happened
- The first six minutes of the game featured four tied scores and two lead changes.
- After first-year guard Elijah Crawford (Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac) knotted the game at 14-14, Hampden-Sydney broke the game open with a 23-8 run to lead by 15 with under six minutes remaining in the half.
- A jumper by senior guard Quan Staley (Silver Spring, Md./Blake) closed the gap to 39-29 at 3:00 but the Tigers headed into halftime with a 16-point advantage after using a 10-4 run to close out the half.
- Junior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) knocked down St. Mary’s College’s first bucket of the second half nearly three minutes and the Seahawks were limited to just nine points in the first 12 minutes of the stanza, including a 4:31-minute scoring draught.
- During that time, Hampden-Sydney built an 84-42 lead at 8:21 as back-to-back three-pointers by DJ Wright boosted the 42-point lead.
- Goodwin’s triple at 7:57 finally put the visitors in double-digit scoring.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s College once again shot well in the first half, connecting on 13-of-23 (.565) shots, before dropping to a chilly 32.1-percent (9-of-28) over the final 20 minutes.
- Goodwin led the Seahawks with 11 points and four rebounds while first-year forward Naz Fisher (Washington, D.C./Washington Latin) added nine points as the duo paced the starters and the team.
- Senior guard Seth Jones (Baltimore, Md./Baltimore Poly Tech) was St. Mary’s College’s top player off the bench as Jones notched nine of the 26 points scored by the reserves tonight. He also added three assists, three steals and two boards while Crawford finished with eight points.
- Hampden-Sydney shot nearly 60-percent (39-of-66, .591) from the field, including draining 12 three-pointers.
- Jake Hahn came off the bench to lead the Tigers in scoring with 21 points in 21 minutes, including 16 in the first half, as Hahn hit 7-of-10 shots. Three other players scored in double digits for H-SC.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Nov. 28 vs. Delaware Valley (3-3) – St. Mary’s City, Md. / MPOARC Arena – 2:00 p.m.