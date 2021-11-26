WASHINGTON, DC– The St. Mary’s Women’s Basketball team hit the road for the fifth game of their 2021 campaign to take on the Catholic University of America Cardinals.

Tuesday night’s game was the Jamie Roberts game which honored three-sport Seahawk standout Jamie L. Roberts ’11. Roberts, who was tragically killed in June 2014 while riding her bicycle across the country in a 4K for Cancer event, garnered all-conference honors in both basketball and lacrosse. She also worked at Catholic as an assistant women’s basketball coach.

The Seahawks faced the Cardinals earlier this season in a tournament hosted at McDaniel and fell (30-64). Unfortunately, the Seahawks weren’t able to take revenge on the Cardinals and fell to them for the second time this season.

How it Happened

The Seahawks were ready to take on Catholic for the second time this season and bring home the win. The Seahawks fended off the Cardinal offense for the majority of the first half, only allowing Catholic to take a four point lead. However, in the last four minutes of the first quarter, the Cardinals turned up the heat, gaining 11 points to close the quarter. (9-21).

The Hawks responded in the second quarter, opening up with their best defensive performance of the game. The Hawks held the Cardinals to just 16 points, making three key steals, one block and seven rebounds. St. Mary’s was able to add ten points to the scoreboard to close the first half (19-37).

At the start of the second half, the Hawks knew they had to put on the pressure and started their offensive run. St. Mary’s gained 14 points in the quarter but it still wasn’t enough to overtake the Cardinals. Catholic held the lead by 23 points to end the third quarter (33-56).

The Seahawks weren’t willing to give up and continued to give their all against the Cardinals. The Hawks put up 15 points in the last ten minutes, their highest of the match. Although St. Mary’s wasn’t able to overtake Catholic, they were able to hold them to only 17 points ending the match (48-73). Despite losing to Catholic for the second time this season, the Hawks improved from their previous matchup and scored 18 more points tonight, closing the gap by nine points.

Both Teams Gathered to Honor Jamie Roberts

Inside the Box Score

Of the 48 points scored tonight, Amira Whitaker led the charge with 12 points. Cassidy Kupshinskas and Karon Willams each walked away ten for the Hawks.

led the charge with 12 points. Cassidy Kupshinskas and Karon Willams each walked away ten for the Hawks. Kendra Stamper came up with three steals tonight. Williams and Stephanie Howell aided in the defensive effort by totaling two each.

came up with three steals tonight. Williams and aided in the defensive effort by totaling two each. Howell collected 13 rebounds for St. Mary’s while teammate Williams grabbed seven in the match.

Up Next

St. Mary’s will head to Pennsylvania next weekend to kick off their United East Conference play. The Seahawks will face off against Penn State Burks on Dec. 3rd at 7 pm in Reading and follow with Penn College on Dec. 4th at 3 pm in Williamsport.

