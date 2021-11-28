Currently, St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission crews are on-site to repair a sanitary sewer overflow at 16979 & 16995 Piney Point Road, Piney Point Maryland 20674.

This overflow is concentrated in the ditch line because of a sewer force main break. We anticipate that repairs will be complete by this afternoon.

Public contact of any standing water in the area of the above addresses should be avoided for ten days. “No Water Contact” signs have been posted in the surrounding area. There is no threat of contamination of the local drinking water supply.

For additional information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301.475-4321 or the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission at 301.373-5305.

