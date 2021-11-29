ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Junior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) and senior forward Cameron Rucker (Silver Spring, Md./Springbrook) both scored in double digits to pace the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team Sunday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (0-4) will head into its first United East Conference game later this week winless after falling 82-58 to Delaware Valley University (4-3).

How It Happened

Goodwin put the Seahawks on the board six seconds in off an assist from sophomore forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) as first-year forward Naz Fisher (Washington, D.C./Washington Latin) won the opening jump ball.

dunk at 15:20. The Aggies gained their second lead of the game at 11:45 when Francis Robles Montas knocked down a three-pointer, extending a 9-2 Delaware Valley run and posting a 15-13 advantage for the visitors.

After leading by five, the Seahawks were limited to 14 points for the rest of the half as the Aggies closed out the first 20 minutes with a 34-14 run and took a 40-25 lead into the locker room.

Grant scored the first bucket of the second half to close the gap to a 13-point margin, but Delaware Valley led by 20-plus after the 17:30-minute mark on a two-point shot by Jordan Gombs.

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s College struggled from the three-point line this afternoon, draining just three triples in 14 attempts, including going 0-for-7 in the first half. Overall, the Seahawks shot just over 45-percent (24-53) from the field.

Goodwin tallied 11 points while Rucker added 10 off the bench as the duo scored all their points in the first 20 minutes. Goodwin also led the Seahawks on the boards with five while Fisher finished with six points, three rebounds, and three blocks.

The Aggies also edged the hosts, 37-31, in rebounds asGombsled the way with seven. Additionally, Delaware Valley went 20-for-22 at the free throw line

Pernell Gheeled all scorers with 20 points whileGodly MarcandThomas Ibidapoeach had 14 in Delaware Valley’s second straight win.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Dec. 3 at Penn State Berks (0-4) – Reading, Pa. – 5:00 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Penn College (0-4) – Williamsport, Pa. – 1:00 p.m.

