Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.
Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll-free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.
Noise Questions & Comments:Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.
For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.
Monday, Nov. 29
Testing at: PRTR River Operations/Directed Energy Building 213
- Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Noise on Station: None
- Noise Down Range: None
- River Restrictions: Upper Machodoc Creek
- Roads Closed on Station:
- Barricades Closed on Station: Local barricades around the perimeter of B213
- EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
- MR Shelter Condition:
- Other Notifications: None
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Testing at: PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Directed Energy Building 213
- Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Noise on Station: None
- Noise Down Range: None
- River Restrictions: None
- Roads Closed on Station:
- Barricades Closed on Station: All barricades that parallel Tisdale Road from Lower Gambo Creek Gate to Middle Gate including Shell Lane/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213
- EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
- MR Shelter Condition:
- Other Notifications: None
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Testing at: PRTR River Operations/Directed Energy Building 213
- Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Noise on Station: None
- Noise Down Range: None
- River Restrictions: None
- Roads Closed on Station:
- Barricades Closed on Station: Local barricades around the perimeter of B213
- EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
- MR Shelter Condition:
- Other Notifications: None
Thursday, Dec. 2
Testing at: EEA/PRTR River Operations
- Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.
- Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.
- River Restrictions: None
- Roads Closed on Station:
- Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range
- EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
- MR Shelter Condition:
- Other Notifications: None
Friday, Dec. 3
Testing at: EEA
- Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Noise on Station: None
- Noise Down Range: None
- River Restrictions: None
- Roads Closed on Station:
- Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range
- EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
- MR Shelter Condition:
- Other Notifications: None