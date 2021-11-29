Interested in canning salsa, pickles, relishes, and other acidified foods for sale in Maryland? The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is offering an FDA-certified Acidified Foods Better Process Control School training workshop in partnership with Dr. Y. Martin Lo, Process Authority and Ambassador of the International Union of Food Science & Technology.

The virtual ‘Understanding Acidified Foods’ training workshop will take place over two half days on Tuesday, January 11, and Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon each day. The training, which is developed and presented by Dr. Martin Lo, is designed to teach the basics of food safety and regulations for manufacturing acidified food products in Maryland. This course satisfies FDA-mandated Better Process Control School (BPCS) certification, which Maryland food processors are required to complete before engaging in the commercial production of acidified foods.

Popular examples of acidified foods include pickles (beets, cucumbers, okra, and other vegetables), relishes, chutneys, salsas, and sauces. Whether you have a business that you wish to expand or are just in the planning stages, the Acidified Foods training workshop will be helpful for you. The workshop fee is $160.00 (including class materials)

A reimbursement scholarship towards half the tuition fee of the Acidified Foods’ training workshop is available to farmers/producers resident and actively farming in one of the five Southern Maryland counties (Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s). Applications for the SMADC Scholarship may only be submitted upon the completion of the workshop

REGISTER AND VIEW WORKSHOP DETAILS HERE or visit News & Events at SMADC.com. Registration closes Monday, January 3, 2022. Limited in-person seating is available at the SMADC Office upon request on a first-come-first-serve basis

For workshop registration assistance, questions, and scholarship application details contact Susan McQuilkin at (240) 528-8850, Ex: 327, or email info@smadc.com.

