We selected Ava Dockins after hearing about her recent book signing at St. Inie’s Coffee, she is quite the shining star!

Ava is a young author who has been interested in writing since she first placed crayons, pencils, and pens to paper. Some of her first (and favorite) literary experiences began at St. Michael’s School in Ridge with a class project which involved creating a little letter and word books designed to expand vocabulary skills.















Photos provided by Marcia Hart.

Ava loved this project so very much that she wanted to spend more time on it and take it to a larger level. She conceptualized designing bigger books with the goal of sharing them with her many friends and family members.

ABC’s with Avais the first in the “Ava’s Adventures” family of books and was very recently published in August of 2021. Ava’s Adventures are written to share her stories as she learns, grows, and explores the world around her. Each member, experience, and friend brings something unique and exciting to Ava’s life.

Ava is currently five years old and part of a blended, multicultural family residing in the Southern Maryland area. She also has family members in France and England who she keeps in touch with via video and email. Ava has enjoyed reaching out in those channels but even more so likes creating and sending handwritten letters overseas. Per Ava’s mother, Marcia Hart, “The written word is an art form, and we want to cultivate that art in Ava.”

In addition to writing Ava also enjoys drawing, singing, dancing, and playing T-ball with the St. Mary’s Orioles.

We often ask our artists for a quote that they might like to share, Ms. Dockins related to us that every morning she says her daily affirmation:

You are Smart!

You are Kind!

You are Beautiful!

Way to go, Ava, thank you for being a valued member of our artistic community! We are very much looking forward to hearing about your future books and adventures!











Photos provided by Marcia Hart.

Learn more about our featured artist at the links below:

Website: Forever Hart Entertainment (https://www.foreverhartmd.com/avasadventures)

Facebook: Ava’s Adventures (https://www.facebook.com/avasadventuresmd)

Instagram: Ava’s Adventures (@avasadventuresmd)

YouTube: Ava’s AdventuresMD (avasadventuresmd)

To purchase “ABC’s with Ava” please visitAvasAdventures on Etsy (https://www.etsy.com/shop/avasadventures) call 240-572-3911, oremail: foreverhartmd@gmail.com

Ava’s book is also available through Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble.

Like this: Like Loading...