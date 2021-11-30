At approximately 11:15 a.m on Monday, November 29, 2021, Station 7 was dispatched for smoke in the area of Three Notch Road and Ricky Drive in Hollywood. Engine 73 responded shortly after dispatch with 4 Volunteers. Engine 73 arrived in the area shortly after to find a large brush fire running a hillside. Engine 73 quickly deployed an attack line to protect a house and requested additional resources.

Brush 7, Jeep 7, and Tanker 74 responded with an additional 10 Volunteers to assist. Crews found approximately 3 acres of woods on fire, threatening several structures, lawnmowers, and vehicles.

Additional units from Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, INC., Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, and Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department responded and assisted with extinguishment and overhaul.

The fire was placed under control within 30 minutes and units remained on the scene hitting hot spots. Once the fire was out, units from Station 7 returned to quarters at 1300 hours. Lt. 7 Insley held the Hollywood Command.

