Fair Winds and following seas to NAS Patuxent River’s Chief Culinary Specialist Octavia Jones, who retired after 22 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Navy, capping her career at NAS Pax River. Jones was presented with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for meritorious service as the N9 department and unaccompanied housing leading chief petty officer onboard Naval Air Station Patuxent River from January 2019 to January 2022.

Chief Jones’ dedication to service led to three “best in industry” awards, the A-List Real Estate Excellence Award, and the “Crystal Award for unaccompanied housing.” She oversaw the planning and execution of a $44m barracks MILCON project and flawlessly executed the logistics and relocation of over 250 residents.

As the command sexual assault prevention and response victim advocate, she provided training to over 200 newly reported personnel and held two successful sexual assault prevention month events. Her superlative achievements culminated in a distinctive career of 22 years of loyal and faithful service to her country.

By her noteworthy accomplishments, perseverance, and steadfast devotion to duty, chief jones reflected credit upon herself and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.

