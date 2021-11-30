KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Senior Roshawn Panton (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) and Jacob Breslauer (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) represented the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team on the 2021 United Soccer Coaches All-Region IV Teams as announced by the coaches organization Monday afternoon.

Roshawn Panton (l.) and Jacob Breslauer vs. Gallaudet (10.20.21) Credit: Bill Wood

Panton made the Second Team for the second time in his career as he landed on the 2019 United Soccer Coaches All-South Atlantic Region Second Team. Breslauer is picking up his first-ever All-Region honor as he earned a spot on the Third Team. In all, the Seahawks men’s soccer program has had 10 players garner 22 All-Region awards.

The All-Region accolades are in addition to Panton and Breslauer being selected to the 2021 All-United East Conference First Team on November 4.

Panton wraps up his Seahawk career as a two-time All-Region Second Team selection and a three-time All-Conference First Team pick after arriving on campus following a year at Prince George’s Community College. The 5-7 forward led the United East with a team-best 30 points while ranking second with a team-high 11 goals. He also tied for fourth with eight assists and three game-winning goals. Panton was named the United East Offensive Player of the Week on September 20.

As a Seahawk, Panton notched 27 goals and 18 assists for 72 points. For his entire collegiate career, he tallied a total of 48 goals and 27 assists for 123 points between his time at PGCC and St. Mary’s College.

Breslauer, who is now a first-time conference and region all-star, was part of a defensive unit that recorded a conference fourth-best five shutouts and boasted a league fourth-best 1.49 team goals-against average. The 6-2 defender was also a major contributor on the offensive end, dishing out a conference fifth-best six assists and adding a team third-best five goals.

He was twice named the United East Offensive Player of the Week. Breslauer completes his career as a Seahawk with seven goals and 14 assists for 28 points.

In its inaugural season in the United East, St. Mary’s College finished second in the regular-season team standings with a 12-6-1 (6-1-1 United East) overall record. The Seahawks dropped a 1-0 overtime decision to No. 3 seeded Lancaster Bible College in the semifinals of the 2021 United East Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament Championship on November 5.

