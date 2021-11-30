LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s hosted a joint meeting with the Board of Education in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. During the meeting, the superintendent, the CIP project manager, the Director of Facility Coordination Health and Physical Education, Athletics, and the Chief Strategic Officer provided briefs to the Commissioners.

Following the joint meeting, the Commissioners held their regular business meeting and began with a retirement Commendation for Robert W. Johnston.

The Department of Land Use & Growth Management received approval for two agenda items. The first was a requested ordinance to repeal and reenact the St. Mary’s County Electrical Codes Ordinance. The second request was for a public hearing to receive comments on the proposal to amend the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for new solar uses in the county. The Public Hearing will take place Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. A formal notice of the hearing will be forthcoming.

The Sheriff’s Office was approved to accept the FY2022 Alcohol Retailer ID Education Agreement between the St. Mary’s County Health Department from the Maryland Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for a total amount of $10,000.

The Commissioners approved funding to the Department of Emergency Services to outfit two existing county vehicles with medical equipment to repurpose them as medic units for use by emergency responders.

Woodside Court, a segment of Pegg Road, Elizabeth Hill Street, and Tennyhill Street were added to the St. Mary’s County Highway Maintenance System following a request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation.

The Commissioners next business meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

