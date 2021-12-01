They say that one of the most challenging parts of moving long-distance is all the packing that needs to be done before moving day. This is why most people hire packing services to ease the burden on their shoulders. However, if you’re the type that wants to stay on top of their move every step of the way, you probably don’t want to leave everything up to professional packers and movers. We’ve put together this handy guide to help you in packing and moving appliances, which is considered one of the most difficult due to its size and irregular shapes.

Determine Which Appliances Need To Be Packed

The thing with major appliances is that most homes have them. This means that the home you’re moving to may already have some of the appliances you’ll need. Talk to the old homeowners – or your landlord if you’re moving into an apartment – and ask if it already has some furnishings. If the home comes with a stove or a refrigerator, it means you won’t have to pack the one you own right now, except if that appliance is precious to you.

If you find no need to take certain appliances to your new home, it means less stuff to do. You can simply donate the ones you have right now or sell them.

Get Packing Materials – Lots of It

If you’re moving and packing large appliances, you’ll need a lot of boxes, packing tape, bubble wrap, styrofoam, and air cushions, if you can afford them. Remember that, unlike your clothes, your appliances are fragile and can break if not packed properly. If you need to pack your appliances yourself, this isn’t the time to cut costs. It’s better to purchase too many instead of too few.

Prepare Your Appliances For Moving

Some appliances are ready to go, while others are not. Refrigerators need the most preparation for moving, so you have to focus on it first. You can’t pack a fridge while the freezer is still filled with ice. Remember to unplug and empty your refrigerator first before setting your sights on your other appliances. This article will provide you with all the necessary information about packing the appliance.

Once your refrigerator has been defrosted, you can start cleaning its contents and wiping it down until it’s dry. You can even deodorize it if you need to.

The same level of preparation needs to be done on appliances that take in water, like your dishwasher or washing machine. Never pack anything unless it’s completely dry and clear of any contents. For your cooking stove, you may need to consult a professional to ensure that there’s no gas leak when you disconnect it from the gas line.

Secure Your Appliances

To completely secure your appliances in preparation for moving, remove any movable parts inside. For refrigerators, this means removing all racks, egg trays, and dividers that may start moving around and clanking about while the moving truck is in transit. Pack any removable parts separately.

Once you’ve removed all movable parts, take your packing tape and secure the doors shut to prevent your appliances from opening unnecessarily while in transit. Next, roll the power cord neatly and tape it to the back of your respective appliances. For your washing machine, this means taping the water hose to the back as well.

The last part of securing your appliances would be to wrap the entire body with bubble wrap or other cushion materials before you enclose it with packing boxes. Make sure every part of the body is wrapped and secured.

Move Your Appliances Carefully

If you decided to do without professional moving and packing help because you wanted to save money, it not only means that you have to pack the items on your own – you also have to load and unload them yourself. Moving is probably more difficult than packing when it comes to larger appliances because one wrong move can result in appliance damage, even if you packed it properly.

Just because you are moving appliances on your own doesn’t mean you have to do it with your own two hands. Ask around your neighborhood if you can borrow a moving dolly. One should be available at your local hardware or grocery store. You can rent one by the hour and use it to load items onto the moving truck.

Additional Appliance Moving and Packing Tips

Here are some more tips to keep in mind while moving and packing your items for the big day:

? Just because you’re trying to save money by skimping on professional packing services, it doesn’t mean you have to go without any packing help whatsoever. You can ask for help from family or friends if you feel like the task is too much for one person.

? When it comes to packing materials, you need high-quality and durable ones. This means that the ones you have lying around your house may not cut it. If you want to be sure you’re using only the best materials, you can purchase packing materials straight from moving companies. You’re not obligated to hire them in any way if you buy materials from them.

In the end, it’s not just about saving money – moving needs to be an enjoyable experience. Some people love the feeling of moving their appliances without any professional packing help to prepare for their long distance move.

However, if the task seems too gigantic for you, don’t be afraid to admit it. If your issue is that you want to save money, keep in mind that if you break and damage any appliance during the move because you insisted on doing things yourself, you’ll end up with more expenses anyway. Above all else, you want to enjoy the process of moving instead of spending it tired, bruised and aching because of all the packing that needs to be done.

