Dr. Ryan Faught for MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, photographed in Clinton, MD, 20 October 2021.

CLINTON, Md.(December 1, 2021)–MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is pleased to welcome its newest board-eligible general surgeon, Ryan W.F. Faught, MD, who joined the hospital in October 2021. Dr. Faught attended medical school at the Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA, and went on to complete his general surgery residency at Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, NY. After residency, he joined the faculty there as an assistant professor of surgery, focusing on advanced robotic and minimally invasive techniques for repair of complex hernias.

Dr. Faught is a firm believer in presenting all options and treatments to his patients prior to proceeding with surgery. By utilizing a patient-centric approach, Dr. Faught is committed to providing first-class surgical care and keeping patients well-informed.

“When medically possible, I’m a firm believer in the trial of non-operative care prior to proceeding with surgery. This patient-centric approach, in many instances, leads to relief in anxiety, symptoms and alleviates the need for surgery. My goal with every patient is to present all the options and treatments for their condition. As your surgeon, we’ll develop a plan together with which you are comfortable. A well-informed patient and excellent communication, paired with first-class surgical care, results in unparalleled patient outcomes. It is my commitment to all patients that they are afforded the best outcome possible.”

Dr. Faught offers care and treatment for a variety of medical conditions including benign and malignant skin lesions; diseases of the colon and rectum; as well as diseases of the stomach, small intestine, colon, gallbladder and appendix.

To make an appointment with Dr. Faught, please call 301-877-7202.

