ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland Director of Athletics & Recreation Crystal Gibson is delighted to announce Brittney Morris as the next head coach of the St. Mary’s College women’s lacrosse team. Morris becomes the 14th head coach in the history of the Seahawks women’s lacrosse program.

“It is with great excitement we welcome Brittney Morris to the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Seahawks community as our new head women’s lacrosse coach. It was clear the moment we met Brittney that she has a passion for the game and the temperament to continue the upward trajectory of the program both on and off the field,” Gibson said. “Brittney will continue to build on the success of our women’s lacrosse program and I am confident she will bring it to new heights.”

Morris arrives in St. Mary’s City following four years as the head women’s lacrosse coach at Division III Oglethorpe University in Atlanta. In her final year at Oglethorpe, she also served as the diversity & inclusion coordinator. The Stormy Petrels enjoyed substantial growth under her leadership, finishing as the No. 3 seed – a program-high – in the 2021 Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament.

“I am beyond thrilled for the opportunity to lead this program! I would like to thank Crystal Gibson , Jason Childs , and the search committee for showing me how incredible the Seahawk community is and having the confidence in me to continue to build the success of this team,” Morris stated. “I cannot wait to begin working with the student-athletes and join the St. Mary’s family.”

During her tenure at the helm of the Petrels, Morris mentored five All-SAA selections and led the team to a pair of SAA playoff appearances. She fostered a strong academic environment as well with 39 players being named to the SAA Academic Honor Roll, 21 to Oglethorpe Dean’s List, four to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Academic Honor Roll, and one to the SAA Sigma Alpha Alpha List.

The Woodstock, Ga., native has been involved with all aspects of the game over the last decade, including playing, coaching, and officiating. Morris coached high school club lacrosse in the Atlanta area for several years, working with Hotlanta Lacrosse (2011-17) and Gwinnett Rush Lacrosse (2019).

She currently serves as the league president for the Southeastern Women’s Lacrosse League, an organization of 16 collegiate club teams, of the Women’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association (WCLA). Prior to becoming the SWLL president, Morris was its vice president for three years. She is also a member of the WCLA Board and serves as the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Chair.

Morris holds certifications in the Coaching Development Program Level 1 Training and Sankofa Training from USA Lacrosse.

As a student at Kennesaw State University, Morris served as team president and player-coach of the Owls women’s club lacrosse team from 2011 through 2016. She graduated from Kennesaw State in December 2016 with a B.S. in public relations and a minor in coaching. Morris just earned her Master of Art in Sports Management – Athletic Administration and Compliance from Wingate University, graduating summa cum laude in August 2021.

