Currently, we have a crew on site of a sanitary sewer overflow located at 16168 Piney Point Road, Piney Point, MD.

The overflow is concentrated in the ditch line due to a sewer force main break. Public contact of any standing water in the area of the above addresses should be avoided for ten days. “No Water Contact” signs have been posted in the surrounding area.

There is no threat of contamination of the local drinking water supply.

For additional information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301.475.4321 or the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission at 301. 373.5305.

