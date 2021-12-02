ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 booster shots. This is another major milestone as the state continues to conduct one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country.

To date, the state has administered 9,395,285 COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,004,758 booster shots. According to official CDC data, 99.9% of seniors and 88.9% of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state has administered 117,644 vaccinations to 5- to 11-year-olds—representing 22.7% of the age group.

All Marylanders 18 and Older Eligible For Booster Shots.Both federal and state health officials recommend that all adults get COVID-19 booster shots. The state has both the supply and the capacity to provide a vaccine to anyone who wants one.

To find a vaccine clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

