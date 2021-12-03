The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Department of Student Services will host a virtual parent and caregiver workshop on Dec. 15. All virtual presentations will include an interpreter for Spanish-speaking parents and caregivers. The upcoming workshop will focus on healthy relationships among teens.

Student Services staff members — school counselors, school psychologists and pupil personnel workers — will continue to share information during the school year that mirrors social-emotional learning (SEL) instruction students receive in their classes. Workshops will continue to help parents and caregivers gain knowledge of SEL information, strategies, and coping skills students are taught. Topics for the secondary-level workshops will include depression, healthy relationships, healthy communication, stress management, life changes, and adjustments. Some of the topics for the elementary-level workshops will include the alignment of Move This World strategies, bullying, and managing strong emotions.

A virtual workshop for parents of middle- and high-school students will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13. Malik Williams, school counselor at Matthew Henson Middle School, will lead a discussion on coping strategies. Parents and caregivers will learn about coping strategies from the viewpoint of their children.

For a link to the Dec. 13 meeting, click here. The Meeting ID is 892 8787 4973. The Passcode is 971161.

Parents and caregivers of middle and high school students are invited to attend a virtual workshop from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dec. 15. Abby Pherson, school counselor at La Plata High School, will talk about healthy relationships. In the workshop, parents and caregivers will learn what makes healthy friendships from the viewpoint of teenagers. The workshop is designed to help parents/caregivers connect with their children as they learn how to determine if their friendships are healthy and what to do if they are not.

For a link to the Dec. 15 meeting, click here . The Meeting ID is 852 6102 6747. The Passcode is 937852.

