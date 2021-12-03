ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today encouraged Marylanders to testify during next week’s special session for the fair maps he has transmitted to the Maryland General Assembly on behalf of the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission.

Yesterday, the Princeton Gerrymandering Project published its ‘F’ rating for the gerrymandered maps drawn up in secret by legislative leaders.

“Gerrymandering has rightly been called ‘a cancer on our democracy,’” said Governor Hogan. “We finally have the chance to restore fairness to our political system, and the Annapolis party bosses are instead scheming to further erode the public trust with disgracefully gerrymandered maps. It is an embarrassment. I encourage Marylanders who support transparency and accountability to testify during next week’s special session for the citizens commission’s fair maps.”

The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission co-chairs will testify on Senate Bill 0002 and House Bill 0002 at a virtual joint redistricting hearing on Monday, Dec. 6 at 12:30 p.m. The Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave an ‘A’ rating to the citizens’ map.

For more information on the hearing, please go to this link. After clicking on the link on the General Assembly website, you will need to sign up for a MyMGA account to testify. Public registration to provide testimony is open through 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

