The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters reported 10,419 deer taken on the opening weekend of the 2021 Maryland firearm season, Nov. 27-28. The overall harvest was 6% lower than last year’s official opening weekend harvest of 11,123 deer, as windy conditions prevailed. 

The harvest total included 4,780 antlered and 5,289 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 168 antlered and 182 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through Dec. 11.

“Hunters experienced windy conditions in many parts of the state to deer hunt during the opening weekend of firearm season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “The harvest decreased slightly, but there’s still plenty of time left in the season for hunters to get out and pursue their favorite pastime.”

Hunters in Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, harvested 1,021 antlered deer, an 8% decrease. Hunters in Region B, comprising the rest of the state, harvested 3,927 antlered and 5,471 antlerless deer, down 2% and 9% respectively from last year

Junior hunters harvested 1,971 deer during the Junior Deer Hunt Days Nov. 13-14. The harvest was 9% lower than the official harvest of 2,171 last year. Juniors registered 1,322 antlered and 649 antlerless deer.

Maryland Unofficial Results of Junior Deer Hunt (Nov. 13-14, 2021) and
Opening Weekend Firearm Deer Season (Nov. 27-28, 2021)
CountyJunior HuntOpening Weekend Firearm Season
SaturdaySundayWeekend
Total
AntleredAntlerlessJunior
Total		AntleredAntlerlessTotalAntleredAntlerlessTotal
Allegany1355218730903091080108417
Anne Arundel77147689165173148213
Baltimore181533137224361***361
Calvert114155682138182644182
Caroline4127681401963364070110446
Carroll994814732735968687108195881
Cecil4817651121702824497141423
Charles1512278997186303464250
Dorchester
whitetail3934731291402694670116385
sika1411251071082154462106321
Frederick142582004343948281251392641,092
Garrett2127829032803281290129457
Harford181028891842733590125398
Howard102127298170***170
Kent50176713825639438110148542
Montgomery452873104140244284977321
Prince George’s126185991150***150
Queen Anne’s3716531422323744690136510
Somerset
whitetail4843911141702844282124408
sika0002240004
St. Mary’s156215978137202949186
Talbot31184985201286217899385
Washington103421453171514688673159627
Wicomico
whitetail834612916723640359109168571
sika4151161723522
Worcester
whitetail855113620226746976149225694
sika0002020113
Total1,3226491,9713,8073,9717,7781,1411,5002,64110,419
*Sunday hunting not permitted.

