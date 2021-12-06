Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, brought an end to ‘No Shave November’ at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Throughout the month of November, deputies and correction officers were given the opportunity to opt-out of the standard grooming policy to allow personnel to grow out their facial hair for a donation of $50 to our local Toys for Tots program.





The Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center are proud to share over $3,000.00 was raised to donate to the less fortunate children in our community while bringing the joy of Christmas and a message of hope.

While No-Shave November is traditionally a fundraiser for cancer awareness, CCSO chose to instead raise funds to give back to those locally in need. “We are proud to support our community and give back in such a meaningful way.” -Sheriff Mike Evans.”

