WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Four Seahawks scored in double figures Saturday afternoon as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team collected their second victory in a row. The Seahawks (2-4, 2-0 UEC) posted a 68-39 triumph over the host Penn College Wildcats (1-6, 1-1 UEC) in United East Conference action.

Senior forward Cameron Rucker (Silver Spring, Md./Springbrook) paced St. Mary’s College in the win with a career- and game-best 16 points while junior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) added 13. Additionally, sophomore forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) collected his first double-double of the season with 11 points and a game-best 13 rebounds while first-year guard Elijah Crawford (Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac) finished with 10 points and seven boards.

Elijah Crawford passing vs. Catholic (11.14.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened

The Seahawks never trailed in the game, tipping off with five straight points before Penn College got on the board at 17:08.

St. Mary’s College owned a double-digit advantage for the final five minutes of the half as the visitors headed into the locker room with a 30-19 lead behind 11 points from Rucker on 5-of-8 shooting.

on 5-of-8 shooting. Penn College closed the gap to nine (32-23) on a pair of free throws byGavin Barrettand a jumper byJesse Whitewithin the first minute of the second stanza, but the Wildcats would not get any closer the rest of the way.

The Seahawks put together an 18-4 run over the next seven minutes to put the game out of reach, leading 50-27 with 11:52 left in the game.

Inside the Box Score

SMCM was once again dominant in the paint with 40 points while the Seahawks defense forced Penn College into 18 turnovers and capitalized with 23 points off those miscues.

The Seahawks shot 46.4-percent (26-56) from the field, including 50.0-percent (12-24) in the first half.

The largest lead held by St. Mary’s College was 29 points with 1:30 remaining on the clock as first-year guard James Quinn (Canton, Ohio/Tuscarora [Md.]) made good on a fastbreak layup.

(Canton, Ohio/Tuscarora [Md.]) made good on a fastbreak layup. Penn College struggled offensively as the Wildcats shot 27.1-percent (13-48) from the field, 14.3-percent (3-21) from downtown, and 62.5-percent (10-16) from the charity stripe.

White finished with 10 points to lead the Wildcats while Will Sulesky led the way with a team-best eight rebounds.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Dec. 11 at Division I Maryland – Eastern Shore (3-5) – Princess Anne, Md. – 4:00 p.m. (Exhibition)

