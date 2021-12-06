WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Four Seahawks scored in double figures Saturday afternoon as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team collected their second victory in a row. The Seahawks (2-4, 2-0 UEC) posted a 68-39 triumph over the host Penn College Wildcats (1-6, 1-1 UEC) in United East Conference action.
Senior forward Cameron Rucker (Silver Spring, Md./Springbrook) paced St. Mary’s College in the win with a career- and game-best 16 points while junior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) added 13. Additionally, sophomore forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) collected his first double-double of the season with 11 points and a game-best 13 rebounds while first-year guard Elijah Crawford (Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac) finished with 10 points and seven boards.
How It Happened
- The Seahawks never trailed in the game, tipping off with five straight points before Penn College got on the board at 17:08.
- St. Mary’s College owned a double-digit advantage for the final five minutes of the half as the visitors headed into the locker room with a 30-19 lead behind 11 points fromRuckeron 5-of-8 shooting.
- Penn College closed the gap to nine (32-23) on a pair of free throws byGavin Barrettand a jumper byJesse Whitewithin the first minute of the second stanza, but the Wildcats would not get any closer the rest of the way.
- The Seahawks put together an 18-4 run over the next seven minutes to put the game out of reach, leading 50-27 with 11:52 left in the game.
Inside the Box Score
- SMCM was once again dominant in the paint with 40 points while the Seahawks defense forced Penn College into 18 turnovers and capitalized with 23 points off those miscues.
- The Seahawks shot 46.4-percent (26-56) from the field, including 50.0-percent (12-24) in the first half.
- The largest lead held by St. Mary’s College was 29 points with 1:30 remaining on the clock as first-year guard James Quinn (Canton, Ohio/Tuscarora [Md.]) made good on a fastbreak layup.
- Penn College struggled offensively as the Wildcats shot 27.1-percent (13-48) from the field, 14.3-percent (3-21) from downtown, and 62.5-percent (10-16) from the charity stripe.
- White finished with 10 points to lead the Wildcats while Will Sulesky led the way with a team-best eight rebounds.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Dec. 11 at Division I Maryland – Eastern Shore (3-5) – Princess Anne, Md. – 4:00 p.m. (Exhibition)