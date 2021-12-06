WILLIAMSPORT, PA, After an exciting win last night against Penn State Berks, the St. Mary’s Seahawks were ready to face their next opponent and bring their second conference win back to the Nest. The Seahawks would cap off their conference competition this weekend with a match against the Penn College Wildcats. St. Mary’s had their work cut out for them against the Wildcats, who proved to be a tough opponent.

However, the Hawks were confident in their abilities and came out on top in the last 2 minutes of the game to secure the win and take home two United East victories this weekend.

How it Happened

With last night’s win still fresh in their memory, the Hawks were ready to keep the wins rolling in as they got ready to face off against conference opponents, Penn College Wildcats. St. Mary’s came out quick and caught the Wildcats on their heels, surging to 21 points in the first quarter. Despite a strong effort by Penn College, the Seahawks stayed tough on defense and held the Wildcats to 14 points. (21-14).

Now knowing who they were up against, the Wildcats turned up the heat and got the advantage on the Seahawks; outsourcing the Hawks 16 to ten in the quarter. Though the Wildcats came close, the Seahawks remained firm and would not give up the lead. It became clear by the end of the first half that this game would be a tight race to see who could preserve and come out victorious (31-30).

St. Mary’s started to feel the pressure from the Wildcats and gave up the lead during the third quarter. However, after a 30 second timeout in the last five minutes of the quarter, the Seahawks refocused and quickly took the game back into their hands; scoring four points in the last three minutes to regain the lead. (43-40).

The Wildcats were not willing to go down without a fight and so it all came down to who could execute in the fourth quarter. The lead was exchanged back and forth as both teams tried to pull away from the other until the last two minutes of the match. It was tied 50-50 and the Seahawks had to dig deep if they wanted to come out triumphant. St. Mary’s was able to capitalize onthree free throwopportunities that assured them the win. With a strong final presence on defense, the Hawks were able to hold off the Wildcats and earned their second United East victory (55-50)

Inside the Box Score

Karon Williams scored 16 points of the 55 today for the Hawks. Stephanie Howell and Cassidy Kupchinskas followed up with 11 each to push the Seahawks to victory.

scored 16 points of the 55 today for the Hawks. and followed up with 11 each to push the Seahawks to victory. Kupchinskas led the Seahawks for the second match in a row in steals. Kupchinskas was able to collect three steals of the eight made on the night. Kendra Stamper and Howell each made two.

and Howell each made two. Howell came up big one last time for the Seahawks tonight, grabbing nine rebounds throughout the four quarters. Williams collected seven herself to add to the 35 total rebounds made during the match.

Up Next

St. Mary’s continues their 2021 campaign in Arlington Virginia on December 8th. The Seahawks will face Marymount University in a non-conference match slated to begin at 6 pm.

