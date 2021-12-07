LANCASTER, Pa. – The Atlantic East Conference named sophomore Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) it’s Atlantic East Women’s Swimmer of the Week for the third time this season as announced by the league office Monday afternoon. Kidd has now won the AEC Women’s Swimmer of the Week award three of the last four times it has been awarded.

Anna Kidd swimming butterfly vs. Mary Washington (11.12.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Kidd set an Atlantic East record this past weekend as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team finished sixth at the TYR Yellow Jacket Invitational on December 3-4.

She posted a season-best and an Atlantic East record time in the 200-individual medley on December 3. Kidd broke her own league mark in the 200 individual medleys as she finished third with a time of 2:12.32, shattering her old mark of 2:14.74 set on the first day of the 2021 Atlantic East Championships (April 23, 2021).

The next day, Kidd notched a fourth-place finish in the 200 breaststroke with a season-best time of 2:30.16. She led the way for the Seahawks in the 100 breaststroke with a seventh-place finish in a season-best time of 1:08.95.

She was also part of the fourth-place 200 medley relay, the seventh-place 200 freestyle relay, the eighth-place 400 freestyle relay, and the 11th-place 800 freestyle relay.

St. Mary’s College (7-3) will be idle until the New Year when the Seahawks travel to Scranton, Pa., to take on Marywood University in an Atlantic East Conference dual meet on January 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m

2021-22 Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimmers of the Week

Oct. 26 – Maddie Werndl, Cabrini, Sr.

Nov. 1 – Maddie Werndl, Cabrini, Sr.

Nov. 8 – Anna Kidd , St. Mary’s College, So.

Nov. 15 – Samantha Peck, Marywood, Fy.

Nov. 22 – Anna Kidd , St. Mary’s College, So.

Dec. 6 – Anna Kidd , St. Mary’s College, So.

