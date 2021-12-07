December 6, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)–The Town of Chesapeake Beach announces the retirement of Marilyn VanWagner as the General Manager of the Chesapeake Beach Water Park. Marilyn has served as a Town employeefor (12) Water Park seasons; providing management of approximately 300 seasonal staff members annually.

Marilyn VanWagner at the Chesapeake Beach Water Park photo credit to the County Times

The Mayor, Town Council, Town and Water Park Staff thank Marilyn for her many years of service. Her kind approach is seen by many and impacted the lives of even more.As Marilyn has prominently displayedVince Lombardi’s quote in the Water Park office,“Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection, we catch excellence”, she has positioned the Park and its employees well for continued success.

“We sincerely thank Marilyn for her contributions to Chesapeake Beach through the amenities offered at the Chesapeake Beach Waterpark. Not only is the Chesapeake Beach Water Park a destination, it serves as employment training, and experience, for our local youth. We remain impressed with the outstanding employees that the Water Park attracts and retains year after year, this is an accomplishment that we are proud of”, stated Mayor Patrick J. Irish Mahoney.

As the Mayor and Town Council remain committed to providing resident benefits at the Chesapeake Beach Water Park, consistency at the Park remains a focus in this period of transition.

“As we transition into the next phase of leadership at the Water Park, our priorities remain the same, with opportunities for further expansion of recreational amenities for Town residents.”, stated Holly Wahl, Town Administrator. As part of the transition plan, Carla Richard, a current employee of the Town of Chesapeake Beach will be taking on the role of Operations Manager working directly under the Town Administrator, Holly Wahl.

From left to right Michael Richard, Carson Richard and Carla Richard at the 2021 Light up the Town.

Carla began her employment with the Town in 2020 as the Operations and Accounting Technician. Carla brings to the Town extensive operations and management background. With a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA), a Bachelor of Science in Arts Management, and holding management roles since she started in the workforce, this transition is expected to be organic and seamless. Her experience ranges from managing a dance company to handling operations for an event production company in Washington, DC.

As a town resident, Carla is invested and engaged in the Town, and in her new role will be providing oversight to the Water Park and general recreations. As the Town continues to focus on expanding recreational offerings, Carla will be bringing resources together in service of Town citizens.

The Town of Chesapeake Beach looks forward to the 2022 Water Park and recreational season to include; continued low attendance and Town only benefits at the water park, expansion of recreational programs to include new access to open green space, and pop-up parks for outdoor enjoyment. The Town looks forward to continuing to provide a safe environment for our valued employees to serve the citizens of Chesapeake Beach.

Like this: Like Loading...