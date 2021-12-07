Yams(172567) is a brown and white male English Bulldog mix. He is approximately 2 years, 1 month old. He weighs about 53 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption. (Fully vetted; alter, UTD vaccines, dewormed, and micro-chipped)

This beefy boy is handsome, up for all kinds of fun, and hasn’t met a toy or person he didn’t like. He is curious about meeting friendly dogs his size.

If you want a little powerhouse for a new bestie, make an appointment to meet this dude.

To come meet sweet Yams, send an email to animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

