The Department of Planning and Growth Management is developing a new Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan. The public is invited to an open house to view the project displays and provide input on the sub-area plan on Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Potomac Branch Public Library (3225 Ruth B. Swann Drive, Indian Head). Masks and social distancing are required at this event. The snow date is set for Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The Bryans Road Sub Area Plan analyzes land use, transportation, and the environment to create a shared vision for this area. The plan will be community-driven and build upon the existing community character while expressing the desires of the Bryans Road community. Community input is essential in this process.

More information on the Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan can be found at www.BryansRoadPlan.com.

For more information, email BryansRoadPlan@CharlesCountyMD.gov or Amy Blessinger at 301-645-0650. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

