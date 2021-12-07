The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Life Member Joseph “JP” Ridgell.

JP started with the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department on April 4, 1968, to May 5, 1986. He returned on February 2, 2007, and continued his service in the Department.

During his first 18 years, he was a very active member in all Department activities, particularly fire prevention education programs. He was appointed to Engineer, Fire Marshal, Fire Captain, Assistant Fire Chief, and elected to the Board of Directors and Treasurer.

JP completed MFRI Firefighter I, Hazardous Materials Operations, ARFF, and many other fire and rescue service training courses. JP was also a career firefighter with the Patuxent River Naval Air Station Fire department for several years.

JP also served on several committees including carnival, firehouse renovation, and fire truck replacement. He earned many awards for fire prevention activities from Southern Maryland Fireman’s Association and the Maryland State Fireman’s Association for several years. He received the RVFD Top Responder award for multiple years and was named RVFD Firefighter of the Year in 1977.

JP received his Life Membership for 25 years of service at the Department Regular Business Meeting on December 8, 2014.

Please keep the Ridgell family in your thoughts.

Funeral service information will be posted at a later date once we receive the information.

Like this: Like Loading...