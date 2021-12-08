UPDATE December 7, 2021: On December 6, Charles County Sheriff’s officers and the U.S. Marshals Service located Twanasae Sincere Damon, 22, of Baltimore, who was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on November 7 outside a business in the 2000 block of Crain Highway.

Detectives investigating the case identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

A computer check revealed Damon is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction. Damon was located in Prince George’s County and was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with first-degree assault, use of a firearm during a felony, and carrying a loaded handgun. He is currently being held at the detention center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

On November 7 at 9:24 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 2000 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives are looking into all motives including whether or not the suspect and victim knew each other.Additional details are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

