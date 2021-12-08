On Tuesday, Dec. 7, County Attorney Wes Adams and Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell provided a presentation to the Board of County Commissioners on pre-trial services. House Bill 1072 passed the General Assembly during the 2021 session. It enables the Charles County Commissioners to establish and provide for the administration of a community service program and a pretrial release program as a criminal justice resource.

Open Session Briefings

Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney and Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly provided an update on COVID-19 in Charles County. There are a variety of vaccination clinics in the community, which include mobile pop-up clinics, schools, congregate living facilities, churches, and vaccines for the homebound. Residents can make their own vaccination appointments and walk-ins are accepted. For a list of county vaccination clinics, visit the Department of Health’s website . For a list of pharmacies and other vaccination clinics available, visit the State of Maryland’s website . University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center Vice President of Ancillary Services Bill Grimes provided an update on current COVID-19 hospitalizations and staff COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Charles County Public Schools School Safety and Residency Administrator Michael Meiser provided an update on the schools’ COVID-19 contact tracing process and case statistics. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which includes continuing social media monitoring and response to media inquiries.

. For a list of pharmacies and other vaccination clinics available, visit the State of Maryland’s . University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center Vice President of Ancillary Services Bill Grimes provided an update on current COVID-19 hospitalizations and staff COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Charles County Public Schools School Safety and Residency Administrator Michael Meiser provided an update on the schools’ COVID-19 contact tracing process and case statistics. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which includes continuing social media monitoring and response to media inquiries. Department of Community Services and Charles County Sheriff’s Office representatives provided a presentation on Project Lifesaver. The project uses a tracking device for persons diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, related dementias, or individuals with special needs who are at risk of wandering away from their caregivers. The tracking device assists the Sheriff’s Office with locating vulnerable persons, if they should wander and become lost.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

A fiscal 2022 budget amendment increase of $20,640 to cover the current deficit in a Special Revenue Fund for Sheriff’s Special Programs for Volunteers in Community Service.

of $20,640 to cover the current deficit in a Special Revenue Fund for Sheriff’s Special Programs for Volunteers in Community Service. A request to introduce Zoning Text Amendment 21-163 Revising Mixed Use Zone Development Standards in Federal Opportunity Zone and to set a public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Discussion

County Commissioners participated in a discussion on Rental Housing Market Data. Staff explained difficulties and barriers to gathering housing information from a dynamic housing market.

County Commissioners participated in a follow-up discussion with Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell on Maryland House Bill 670 Police Accountability Board. County Commissioners approved Resolution 2021-23 Creation of the Charles County Police Accountability Board.

County Commissioners participated in a discussion with Montgomery County Government Councilwoman Nancy Navarro on advancing racial equity and social justice. County Commissioners will bring the resolution concerning commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion to an upcoming Commissioners meeting.

Update

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Coordinator of District Innovation Christina Mulhollan Miller provided an update on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. Kirwan restructures the funding formulas to increase and target the per-pupil funding to each of the educational goal areas. County Government is required to fund CCPS the equivalent of at least the same per-pupil level as in the prior year or its required local share, whichever is greater.

Next Commissioners Session:Dec. 14, 2021 (held virtually)

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

Like this: Like Loading...