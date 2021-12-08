Sleep has a tremendous impact on our lives. It affects our overall health and well-being in ways that most people do not realize. In fact, sleep does not get the amount of attention and importance that it should. This is likely why there are millions of people who go through periods of sleep deprivation. It may not be a chronic issue for their whole lives, but most people will experience sleep deprivation at some point in their lives.

One thing you can try to improve your sleep is trying cannabidiol (CBD) from Joy Organics . It is a natural health supplement that has been found to improve people’s ability to sleep, to the point that it is now used by people with insomnia. Here is how CBD helps you get a better night’s sleep.

Endocannabinoid System

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is a component of the nervous system that runs throughout your body. It is mainly responsible for the production of neurotransmitters that help your body manage many of its regular bodily functions. These neurotransmitters send signals and communication between different types of cells in your body.

The discovery of the ECS is actually relatively new, and there still isn’t a full understanding of how it works. CBD has been found to interact with the receptors in the ECS that produces and receives these neurotransmitters. However, one of the bodily functions it is known to regulate is your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle, also known as your circadian rhythm.

Circadian Rhythm

A simple explanation for your circadian rhythm is that it is a term given to your body’s natural 24-hour clock. Your body follows a pattern through each day. Your circadian rhythm helps your body time important milestones in the day so you perform actions necessary for your health bodily functions. It is what makes you feel hungry around your usual meal times, and it also makes you feel sleepy around your usual bedtime.

There are factors that can interrupt your body clock, such as travelling to different time zones, medication, or stress, just to name a few. Taking CBD may help your body produce more of the neurotransmitters to compensate.

Interrupting Factors

There are other ways that CBD helps with sleep, though they are less direct. There are other issues that can prevent you from falling asleep, or interrupt your sleep in the middle of the night. Stress, poor diet, pain, not getting enough sunlight, noise, having to go to the bathroom, and more. CBD doesn’t help with all of that, but it can help with stress, pain, and nausea .

CBD interacts with the receptors in your ECS to produce serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter that has two important properties. It makes you feel happy, calm and relaxed, so it reduces stress. It is also primarily found in the stomach, which helps reduce nausea if you are feeling sick. CBD also affects the pain signals that your ECS produces and sends throughout your body when it is injured or has a chronic pain condition.

If you have issues sleeping, you can try taking CBD to see if it can help. The best part is that you can combine it with other, more traditional tips for improving your sleep. That way you can do it all to have the best possible results.

