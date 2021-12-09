ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 8, 2021)—Fair Maps Maryland, a nonpartisan grassroots organization, this evening released the following statement condemning the Congressional redistricting map passed by the Maryland General Assembly, and announced its plan to take aggressive legal action against this purposeful violation of Marylanders’ civil rights:

“It’s a sad day in Maryland. The General Assembly has ignored the will of the overwhelming majority of Marylanders, and they are violating state and federal law,” said Fair Maps Maryland spokesman Doug Mayer. “We look forward to seeing Governor Hogan veto this ridiculous and unconstitutional map as soon as possible.

“Make no mistake—this level of gerrymandering is voter suppression. As a consequence of the legislature’s actions, we have been forced to obtain legal counsel and are currently exploring suits on both the state and federal levels that will prosecute the obvious Voting Rights Act and many other illegal partisan gerrymandering violations.

“If President Biden’s Department of Justice can sue Texas over accusations of denying voting rights to minorities, then the people of Maryland deserve to have their case heard in court as well. The legislature may have temporarily achieved their partisan goal today, but we can assure them that the courts will have the final say on this matter. We’ve not yet begun to fight.”

Like this: Like Loading...