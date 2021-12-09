Waldorf, MD- A Charles County student is facing possible charges for bringing an airsoft replica gun on school grounds.

On December 8, 2021, another student alerted staff at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School that another student had a replica weapon in their backpack. A Charles County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer and school employee were able to retrieve the replica weapon from the backpack without incident.

The parents of the child were contacted and the investigation is ongoing. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the report will be forwarded to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office once complete to determine if charges are necessary.

Students and school districts are on high alert following a deadly school shooting in Detroit, Michigan at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. The alleged shooter is fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is alleged to have killed four and injured at least seven. Crumbley’s parents have also been charged with in the crime; both Jennifer and James Crumbley have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

On December 7, 2021, a 13-year-old Seattle, Washington student was arrested after he made statements on social media alluding to a possible threat of a shooting.

While authorities have not named any active threats to any schools in Southern Maryland, we encourage anyone with questions about school safety to reach out to their local school and inquire about individual safety measures they have in place.

