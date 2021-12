Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating Kristell Suchite Romero, 17, of Waldorf who was reported missing on November 8. She is believed to be in the company of a male acquaintance but her family has not been able to reach her.

Detectives are pursuing leads and asks that anyone with information regarding Romero’s whereabouts call Detective S. Hooper at 301-609-6501. The investigation is ongoing.

