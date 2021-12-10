Wend American Group, a subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group, is preparing to wrap up the remodel of their Wendy’s in Leonardtown, MD. In celebration of the grand reopening, Wendy’s will award customers with a chance to win FREE FOOD for a YEAR.

The Leonardtown, MD remodel displays a fresh, enhanced look and feel, featuring a more modern and contemporary design with brighter dining areas with multiple seating options, including private booths, cozy lounge seating, and a Wi-Fi bar. The remodel also includes a new Coca-Cola® Freestyle® beverage dispenser that allows customers to customize their drink choices. Additionally, at the grand re-opening event on Saturday, December 11 , the first 100 customers, who make a purchase, in line by 10:30 am will have the chance to win FREE FOOD FOR A YEAR.

Like this: Like Loading...