ARLINGTON, VA– Senior guard Karon Williams leads St. Mary’s College in loss against Marymount University Wednesday evening. The Saints outscored the Seahawks 36-14 in the first half, leading to a 23-66 decision from Marymount.

Click image for full stats

How It Happened

Cassidy Kupchinskas opened the scoring five seconds into the match with a layup for the Seahawks. Marymount went on to gain a 14 point lead over the Hawks, closing the first quarter (8-22).

Marymount extended their lead to 29 points into the second half. Kendra Stamper scored first for the Hawks with a jump shot in the arc. St. Mary’s went on to earn six more points before scoring the third quarter (22-51).

Katelyn Kluh grabbing a rebound

Inside the Box Score

Karon Williams would lead the Seahawks in points (8), rebounds(7), assists(2) and steals(2). Williams is the only Seahawk tonight to make two assists in the match.

tallied six points to score the second most points for the Hawks tonight. Stephanie Howell came up with two blocks for St. Mary’s throughout the game while Cameron Mangold added one herself.

Up Next

St. Mary’s College Women’s Basketball will host their home opener friday, December 11th. The Seahawks will face off against non-conference competitor, Lehman College, at 1PM.

