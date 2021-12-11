California, MD— December 9, 2021 — While one venue closes, another one opens the door to welcome a Bluegrass comeback.

After a 15-year stint of the American Legion Bluegrass Concert Series, the chapter of that book ends. The decision to end the series that Jay Armsworthy had worked endlessly to establish was when the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville, MD decided not to open their doors for public events.

With the determination to continue, Jay has found a new home for his Bluegrass series. The Calvert Elks #2620 in Prince Frederick, MD is welcoming the Bluegrass fans to their hall which is a larger venue with comfortable cushioned chairs. As of now, all the show details will continue the same as before. Doors will open at Noon with the show starting at 2:00 pm and food and beverages will be available for sale at Noon for a separate price. Tickets for the shows will remain $20.00 per person at the door with children under 12 free with a paid adult.

To start off the Bluegrass Comeback series, will be the Larry Stephenson Band on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Always a favorite to Southern Maryland Bluegrass fans. Larry is from King George, VA, but makes his home in Nashville, TN. He will kick off his 2022 touring schedule by joining us at the Calvert Elks.

The remainder of the series will be on Sunday, February 20, 2022, with Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass, and Sunday, March 27, 2022, with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run which is a band that was originally scheduled to appear in the American Legion Bluegrass Series when they had to be canceled due to the Corona Virus in the spring of 2019.

Troy Jones will continue to be our sound engineer for the event. Opening each show will be show host, Jay Armsworthy, along with a different special guest for each show. Another special show will be scheduled in April of 2022 but not yet determined.

The Calvert Elks #2620 is located at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD

For more information about the shows or tickets, call 301-737-3004 or go to https://bluegrasscomeback.webador.com/

Like this: Like Loading...