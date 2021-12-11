Urologist Dr. John (Jack) Cooper

Prince Frederick, MD –Urologist Dr. John (Jack) Cooper has joined CalvertHealth Medical Group. While he has a special interest in treating complex and large kidney stones, Dr. Cooper enjoys providing care for a well-rounded general urology practice including the treatment of enlarged prostate, erectile dysfunction, low testosterone and overactive bladder.

“I chose this field because it allows me to make a difference in my patients’ quality of life and wellbeing every day,” he said.

Dr. Cooper comes to CalvertHealth from Christiana Care Health System in Delaware where he treated a diverse patient population and built a thriving urology practice. His philosophy of care focuses on educating patients so they feel empowered and informed about their health. “I hope every patient that comes to my clinic will expect to be treated with the utmost respect and have all of their concerns listened to and addressed.”

He earned his medical degree at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in 2015 and went on to complete his urologic surgery residency at The Ohio State University Medical Center in 2020, where he trained with leaders in the fields of urologic oncology and endourology (using the latest minimally invasive approaches).

Dr. Cooper has conducted research, authored articles published in peer-reviewed journals, including the Journal of Urology, and presented at conferences both nationally and internationally.

“I’m excited to join CalvertHealth,” said Dr. Cooper, “I look forward to being a primary resource for urologic care in such a tight-knit community.” An avid Baltimore Ravens fan, he enjoys outdoor activities, especially spending time at the beach, with his wife and son.

Dr. Cooper will see patients in Suite 210 of the Calvert Medical Office Building, located at 110 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick. To make an appointment, call 410.535.8359.

