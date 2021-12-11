The College of Southern Maryland men’s basketball team saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on December 7 with a 74-69 loss to the CCBC Dundalk Lions.

The Hawks had their worst shooting night of the season from the floor, registering season-lows in field-goal percentage (.294 percent), field goals made (20), and field goals attempted (68). However, they managed to stay in the game by going 23-29 from the free-throw line, recording a season-high in free-throws made while tying their season-high in free-throw attempts.

CSM held a 13-12 advantage more than six minutes into the game, but CCBC Dundalk took the lead a minute later and did not let go for the remainder of the contest. The Hawks outscored the Lions 40-37 in the second half, but could not complete the comeback from their 37-29 halftime deficit to secure the victory. CSM’s overall record now stands at 6-7.

Rasheed Cooley put up a game-high 19 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals. Shawn Barclay posted his second double-double of the season with 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Marcus Hamilton nearly had a double-double as well, scoring 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Armon Williams chipped in 11 points off the bench with eight of them coming from the free-throw line. He also added four rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

CSM’s next game is scheduled for December 11 at 3:30 p.m. against the Hagerstown Community College Hawks.

