Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Erickson Recinos, 36, of Lanham was sentenced to five years suspend all but 18 months for one count of second-degree assault on Anne Arundel County Police Officer Erica Magnuson and one count of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The State’s Attorney’s Office had sought a sentence of 3 years incarceration for the assault on the officer and a one-year sentence for the driving under the influence charge, to run concurrently.

The defendant entered a guilty plea on November 9, 2021.

“I would like to thank Officer Magnuson for stopping the defendant from driving off in his vehicle and endangering other motorists that night. It is extremely troubling that the defendant assaulted a law enforcement officer in such a violent manner and it is why we sought a longer sentence for his crime. I am grateful that the officer was not seriously harmed in this encounter. Additionally, I would like to recognize the citizen who assisted the officer in restraining the defendant and preventing the defendant from fleeing the scene in his truck. His assistance is truly appreciated,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

Assistant State’s Attorney Nancy Olin prosecuted this case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On February 13, 2021, Anne Arundel County Police Officer Erica Magnuson responded to the area of Edwin Raynor Boulevard and Mountain Road in Pasadena in response to a ‘be on the lookout’ or BOLO alert for a black Toyota Tundra who was reportedly swerving in the roadway. She canvassed the area and located the vehicle on the opposite lane of travel on Fort Smallwood Road.

Officer Magnuson found the driver, later identified as Erickson Recinos, slumped over and slow to respond. Upon noticing the officer, the defendant flung open the door. The officer instructed the defendant to turn the car off and step out of the vehicle as she could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. Officer Magnuson then turned the truck off and at this moment, Recinos attempted to get back inside the vehicle by pushing past the officer. The officer grabbed the defendant’s left arm to prevent him from getting back into the truck and driving off. The defendant pulled his arm away from the officer in a backward and upward motion with his elbow ultimately striking the left side of the officer’s jaw. Officer Magnuson then struck the defendant on the right side of his face. The defendant then grabbed the officer’s throat, spun the officer in the direction of the truck, and shoved her backward. The force caused the officer to hit her head on the truck twice. The defendant continued to assault the officer by digging his fingers into the officer’s throat which made it extremely difficult for her to breathe.

Nearby, a citizen saw the assault and jumped out of his vehicle to assist Officer Magnuson. Due to the icy conditions at the time, all three individuals fell to the ground. The defendant continued to resist arrest and struck the left side of the officer’s face and further dug his fingers into the officer’s skin. The defendant continued to resist all attempts to place him into handcuffs and would not comply with any verbal commands.

Moments later, more Anne Arundel County police officers arrived on the scene and successfully restrained and arrested the defendant. Officer Magnuson declined further medical treatment by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The Honorable Alison Asti presided over the case.

