LEONARDTOWN, MD – Leonardtown Elementary School will remain closed on Monday, December 13, 2021, as a result of delayed excavation, clean-up, and environmental remediation from the fuel oil spill on December 8, 2021. Leonardtown Elementary students will be engaged in virtual learning on Monday, December 13, and are expected to return in person on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

For more details, please call 301-475-4256, option 7.

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Leonardtown Elementary School will be closed on Friday, December 10, 2021, in order to appropriately mitigate a fuel oil spill on the school grounds.

On December 8, 2021, a contractor refilling the fuel oil tank at Leonardtown Elementary School caused a significant spill. St. Mary’s County Public Schools staff immediately intervened, began clean up, and notified the Maryland Department of the Environment as required by law.

Excavation as part of the cleanup will begin on Friday, December 10, 2021, and will require extensive digging around the area of the spill, which is expected to increase the smell of fuel oil in and around the building.

The school will be closed for students and staff on Friday, December 10, 2021, and the school will reopen on Monday, December 13, 2021, as scheduled.

