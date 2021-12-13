Officers are investigating three thefts from autos that occurred on December 7 in the early afternoon in the parking lots of Festival Shopping Center and Waldorf Market Place. In each case, the suspect(s) broke out a window of a car and stole property that was left inside. Officers are pursuing additional information.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is reminding shoppers to hide all valuables before exiting their vehicle.

Officers are also investigating a burglary that occurred on December 3 in the 2100 block of Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy. Unknown suspect(s) broke into his house during the daytime and stole firearms and tools. Officers processed the scene for evidence and are following up on leads.

Tipsters with suspect information about these cases and any other crime and who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

