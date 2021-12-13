ST. MARY’S CITY, MD– St. Marys put up a stellar performance to earn a non-conference win in their 2021 home opener. The strong performance was led by three Seahawks, who each scored over 10 points. St. Marys accompanied the high-scoring performance with one of their best defensive efforts, tallying 17 steals, the second-highest of the season. The outstanding showing by the Seahawks was too much for Lehman College, giving St. Marys the win (60-50).

How It Happened

Stephanie Howell opens the match for the Seahawks with a quickly taken layup in the paint. The lead was claimed back and forth for the remainder of the quarter. Both teams were able to put up 12 points by the end of the quarter (12-12).

opens the match for the Seahawks with a quickly taken layup in the paint. The lead was claimed back and forth for the remainder of the quarter. Both teams were able to put up 12 points by the end of the quarter (12-12). The Seahawks put up a commanding effort within the arc, scoring 12 points inside the arc and six points from three pointers. Cassidy Kupchinskas capitalized on the first three pointer for the Seahawks while Kendra Stamper sunk the second at the buzzer; increasing the Hawks lead to nine entering the half. (30-21).

capitalized on the first three pointer for the Seahawks while sunk the second at the buzzer; increasing the Hawks lead to nine entering the half. (30-21). Of the 47 rebounds grabbed throughout the day, the Seahawks secured ten in the third quarter. With seven steals made this quarter, the Seahawks kept their defensive effort up, holding Lehman to just nine points. The Hawks extended their lead by 13 points to enter the final ten minutes (43-30).

Lehman put up their strongest showing in the fourth quarter, out scoring the Hawks 20-17. However, this wouldn’t be enough to overtake the Seahawks. Karon Williams sank the final three pointer of the day for St. Mary’s, giving the Hawks the final push they needed to take home the win. Stephanie Howell made the final play for the Seahawks, making her last block 2 seconds before the buzzer to deny Lehman of any last second points (60-50).

Inside the Box Score

Stephanie Howell led the Seahawks in points today, making a career high 18 in one match. Howell also recorded three blocks and nine rebounds on the day.

led the Seahawks in points today, making a career high 18 in one match. Howell also recorded three blocks and nine rebounds on the day. Karon Williams made 16 points for the Hawks while Kendra Stamper added 11 herself. Williams also produced six of the 17 steals collected in the match.

made 16 points for the Hawks while added 11 herself. Williams also produced six of the 17 steals collected in the match. Williams, Kupchinskas and Stamper would execute one three pointer for the Seahawks. 22 attempts were made throughout the match.

Up Next

St. Mary’s College Women’s Basketball head back out on the road on December 29th to face off in the second to last non-conference match of the 2021 season. The Seahawks will travel to Doylestown, PA to verse Delaware Valley at 2 pm.

