Made possible by the Lexington Park Lions Club, 18 new yellow DGA Mach 5 targets will be prominently integrated into the Lexington Manor Passive Park disc golf course in an effort to make a more inclusive facility for players of all abilities.

A combined effort between the St Mary’s County Rec and Parks, The Lexington Park Lions Club, and the Southern Maryland Disc Golf Association is underway to create a playable course configuration that encourages children and adults with any disability to experience the same joys of the sport we all do.

The new yellow DGA Mach 5’s will be installed into the A-Pin (Short) locations on all 18 holes of the recently redesigned disc golf course which is part of the new Lexington Manor Passive Park in St. Mary’s County.

When complete, The Manor will offer each player the choice of 6 challenge levels per hole, all year round, creating a destination facility to host disc golf events for organizations such as The Special Olympics, public and private school systems, veterans groups, etc.

Please join me in expressing our gratitude to the Lexington Park Lions Club for helping make The Manor the most exciting and accessible disc golf course in Maryland.

