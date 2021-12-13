PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team played their second exhibition game of the season, facing Division I University of Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday evening. The Seahawks fell 79-43 to the host Eastern Shore Hawks as sophomore forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) was the only player to score in double figures, finishing with 13.

How It Happened

St. Mary’s College hung tight with the Hawks within the first 10 minutes of the game, erasing a 5-0 start by the hosts.

The Seahawks closed the gap to 5-4 at 16:46 on a layup by first-year guard Olumide Lewis (Greenbelt, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) and came within one once again at 10:15 (11-10) on a bucket by first-year forward Naz Fisher (Washington, D.C./Washington Latin), capping a 10-6 run by the visitors.

Maryland Eastern Shore would end the first half on a 29-9 run to take a 40-19 advantage into halftime.

The Hawks limited St. Mary’s College to nine field goals made in the second stanza while UMES shot over 45-percent to dominate the final 20 minutes, holding its largest lead of 36 points in the final 90 seconds.

Sideline during Delaware Valley game (11.28.21) Credit: Jazmine Kellmell / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

For the game, St. Mary’s College shot 35.4-percent (17-48) from the field and went 6-of-10 at the free throw line.

Grant paced SMCM with 13 points as he was 5-of-6 at the charity stripe while adding three rebounds and two steals.

First-year guard Elijah Crawford (Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac) led the team on the glass with four boards while the Seahawks bench finished with 21 points as Fisher led the reserves with nine points.

Maryland Eastern Shore finished the game with a 45-27 rebounding margin and forced the Seahawks into 23 turnovers, which led to 28 points for the Hawks.

Nathaniel Pollard, Jr. led all scorers with 16 points and added eight rebounds while Dom London contributed 14 points.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Dec. 19 vs. Albright (2-5) – Naples, Fla. / D3 Naples Shootout – 1:00 p.m.

Dec. 20 vs. Marywood (5-4) – Naples, Fla. / D3 Naples Shootout – 1:00 p.m.

