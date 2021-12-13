PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team played their second exhibition game of the season, facing Division I University of Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday evening. The Seahawks fell 79-43 to the host Eastern Shore Hawks as sophomore forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) was the only player to score in double figures, finishing with 13.
How It Happened
- St. Mary’s College hung tight with the Hawks within the first 10 minutes of the game, erasing a 5-0 start by the hosts.
- The Seahawks closed the gap to 5-4 at 16:46 on a layup by first-year guard Olumide Lewis (Greenbelt, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) and came within one once again at 10:15 (11-10) on a bucket by first-year forward Naz Fisher (Washington, D.C./Washington Latin), capping a 10-6 run by the visitors.
- Maryland Eastern Shore would end the first half on a 29-9 run to take a 40-19 advantage into halftime.
- The Hawks limited St. Mary’s College to nine field goals made in the second stanza while UMES shot over 45-percent to dominate the final 20 minutes, holding its largest lead of 36 points in the final 90 seconds.
Inside the Box Score
- For the game, St. Mary’s College shot 35.4-percent (17-48) from the field and went 6-of-10 at the free throw line.
- Grant paced SMCM with 13 points as he was 5-of-6 at the charity stripe while adding three rebounds and two steals.
- First-year guard Elijah Crawford (Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac) led the team on the glass with four boards while the Seahawks bench finished with 21 points as Fisher led the reserves with nine points.
- Maryland Eastern Shore finished the game with a 45-27 rebounding margin and forced the Seahawks into 23 turnovers, which led to 28 points for the Hawks.
- Nathaniel Pollard, Jr. led all scorers with 16 points and added eight rebounds while Dom London contributed 14 points.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Dec. 19 vs. Albright (2-5) – Naples, Fla. / D3 Naples Shootout – 1:00 p.m.
- Dec. 20 vs. Marywood (5-4) – Naples, Fla. / D3 Naples Shootout – 1:00 p.m.