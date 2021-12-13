2021 has been an excellent fishing year for stripers, cobia, spot, perch, Spanish mackerel, and speckled trout. Bluefishing was was fair, but croakers did not make their usual summer visit the bay. We are looking forward to 2022 and hope that the blossom of baitfish in late 2021 will entice our summer visitors eager to make their trip into the bay.

Captain Greg Buckner is limiting out daily in the lower Potomac.

The striper season continues in the Potomac River until December 31. Trollers using smaller and mid-sized baits are putting on the heavyweights and doing very well on 20- to 30- inch fish. Smaller umbrellas and tandem rigs are golden for this size striper class. The bite seems to be best on an every-other-day pattern. One day is excellent, the next good. There has not been much bird activity to indicate where the schools of stripers are feeding.

Sone days take longer than others to find the fish, but persistence pays off.

There was a 48-inch striper caught in the Choptank last week and had its photo posted on the internet. At that time it was the only big fish reported; since then there have been four or five reported in the lower Potomac. We have not seen photo evidence of any of these. There could be a surge of big fish as the season runs out. We will forward the news as it arrives.

Jiggers searching for birds indicating feeding fish in the bay are getting some fun. The striper season is now closed in Maryland waters, but catch and release is allowed.

Crappie is still active in St. Mary’s Lake and local ponds. The weather forecast has no freezing temperatures for the ten days, and the high temperatures will be near 60. These are prime conditions for crappie, bass, and pickerel. Live minnows will entice all freshwater fish. Fried crappie makes a fine Christmas dinner!

