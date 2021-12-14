PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 14, 2021 –The Calvert County Redistricting Committee will hold a hybrid public meeting Monday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. to consider options for Calvert County Election Districts. The meeting will be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

The public may attend either in person or virtually through Zoom at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/RedistrictingMeeting. Participants may also dial in by phone (audio only):

Toll-free: 888-475-4499 or 833-548-0276

Meeting ID: 853 3920 0649

This will be the first of several meetings, with additional opportunities for public participation. The meeting will be recorded and available to view on the county website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov and YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

Redistricting is the process of changing election district boundaries. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) appoints a Redistricting Committee charged with reviewing BOCC election districts and boundaries following the decennial census to account for population changes.

The Redistricting Committee will consider public input on the current structure of the BOCC election districts and formulate a recommendation to the BOCC on whether to:

Keep the current three election districts

Increase the number of election districts

Change how commissioners are elected (countywide or within their home election districts only)

Change how the president of the BOCC is elected, whether by registered voters for a four-year term or by the BOCC each year

