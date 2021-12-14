PRINCE FREDERICK, MD – Calvert American Little League is excited to announce that its inclusive Challengers Division has expanded to include youth with physical and intellectual disabilities throughout all of Southern Maryland.

The new boundary includes all of District 7 Little League – Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties,as well as all areas south of US 50 in Prince George’s County.

“This boundary expansion ensures that all children with disabilities will get the chance to play in our adaptive baseball division,” said CALL President Mike Barnes. “This opportunity allows children to benefit from team sports– the friendships, the mentoring, and the athleticism – in a way that many otheryouthsports can’t offer.”

The Little League division is open to youth with physical and intellectual disabilities ages 4-18, or up to age 22 if still enrolled in school. The focus is on teamwork and learning the game of baseball. The backbone of the program isvolunteers, from coaches to team parents, on-field assistants, and buddies. Buddies are peer-aged volunteers who often work one-on-one with the Challengers athletes assisting with anything from running the basestogiving high fives.

The Spring season of Challengers begins in April, but registration is open now.To register for the Challengers division or to volunteer, visit www.ccall.org andregisteratthe top right of the pageor email challengers@ccall.org.

Registration is $45 and covers the cost of jerseys, hats, insurance and trophies. T Mobile is offeringitsCall Up Grant again this year that helps families in need and pays for the cost of registration. Find out more about their grant and apply at https://www.littleleague.org/call-up-grant-program.

