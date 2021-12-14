The Coca-Cola Company is recalling certain Minute Maid products because of the potential of foreign objects, specifically metal bolts or washers.

The recalled products were distributed in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine, and New Jersey, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

There is concern that consumers may still have the products in their homes because of their long shelf life, which extends into 2022.

Recalled products:

1Minute Maid Berry Punch, 59 Fl. oz. (1.8 QT) 1.75 L, Unit UPC: 025000047664; Case UPC: 025000047671F-0276-2022Class IIDate codes Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP, Batch 0010323455 and 00102593444,125 casesMay contain foreign object (metal bolt or washer)
2Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade, 59 Fl. oz.(1.8 Qt) 1.75L, Unit UPC: 025000019708, Case UPC: 025000019760F-0277-2022Class IIdate code: Jan0322 NP, Batch: 00102593462,375 casesMay contain foreign object (metal bolt or washer)
3Minute Maid Fruit Punch, 59 fl. oz.(1.8 QT)1.75 L, Unit UPC: 025000047725, Case UPC: 025000047732F-0278-2022Class IIDate Code: JAN0522 NP Batch: 0010323454975 casesMay contain foreign object (metal bolt or washer)

Customers with the products should not use them.

