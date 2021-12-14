December 14, 2021 – Leonardtown, Md. – St. Mary’s County Library is pleased to announce the Thinking Money for Kids Exhibition is currently visiting Lexington Park Library. This special traveling exhibition is designed to teach kids and their families about money, thanks to a competitive national grant from the American Library Association (ALA) and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.

Thinking Money for Kids is a new multimedia experience for children ages 7 to 11, as well as their parents, caregivers, and educators. The interactive exhibit uses games, activities and a fun storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices, and money values, such as fairness, responsibility, and charitableness. Stop by the Lexington Park Library through January 21, 2022, to see this fun and interactive exhibit.

The 1,000-square-foot exhibit will be on display at the Lexington Park Library along with a series of related special events, from December 2021 through January 21, 2022.

“We are thrilled to bring this exhibit to our community,” said Amy Ford, Branch Manager, Lexington Park Library. “Money management is a life skill that will set children up for financial independence and smart money choices in the future. Along with the exhibit, our children’s librarians have planned special events teaching kids financial literacy skills. Check out our website to register.”

“We strive to provide life skills for all ages, and this exhibit will help children develop financial literacy in a fun way,” said Library Director Michael Blackwell. “We’re delighted to offer this informative family program.”

St. Mary’s County is one of 50 sites selected to host Thinking Money for Kids on its two-year tour of the United States. Nearly 130 public libraries across the country applied for the opportunity, according to ALA. In addition to the traveling exhibition on loan, St. Mary’s County Library has also received $1,000 to hold public events related to the exhibit. Check the Library event calendar on www.stmalib.org to find upcoming Thinking Money events throughout December and January.

For more information about Thinking Money for Kids, visit www.stmalib.org/kids/kids-events/thinking-money-for-kids/

