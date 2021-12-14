LEONARDTOWN,MD–Commissioner President Randy Guy has announced that St. Mary’s County Government County Administrator, Dr. Rebecca Bolton Bridgett, will be taking an immediate leave of absence for medical care.

In the interim, Catherine Pratson, Director, Human Resources, and David Weiskopf, County Attorney, will assume the full duties and responsibilities of the County Administrator position.

Commissioner President Randy Guy said. “The Commissioners and I want to express our best wishes for Dr. Bridgett, and we look forward to her return to health. In the interim, I know that Mrs. Pratson and Mr. Weiskopf will ensure that county government operations are unaffected, and our citizens continue to receive excellent service.”

For more information, please contact the Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1342.

